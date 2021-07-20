Current average monthly production capacity of Covishield 11 cr doses, Covaxin 2.5 cr doses: Govt

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) The current average monthly production capacity of Covishield by Serum Institute of India is 11 crore doses and of Covaxin by Bharat Biotech is 2.5 crore doses, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said that from January to July 16, as many as 36.01 crore doses of Covishield have been supplied by Serum Institute of India and 5.45 crore doses of Covaxin by Bharat Biotech for the National Covid Vaccination Programme.

On the procurement of vaccines by the government or private sector from each of the manufacturers, the minister said during 2021, till July 14, a total of 3.3 million doses of Sputnik V (three million first components and 0.3 million second components) have been imported.

The procurement of COVID-19 vaccines by the Government of India, state governments and private hospitals is 36.01 crore doses of Covishield and 5.45 crore doses of Covaxin from January this year to July 16.

Pawar said that as communicated by manufacturers, the monthly vaccine production capacity of Covishield is planned to be increased from 11 crore doses to more than 12 crore doses and the monthly production capacity of Covaxin is planned to be increased from 2.5 crore doses to 5.8 crore doses.

Explaining the plan of action in case manufacturers fail to make the promised volume, the minister said the procurement process of COVID-19 vaccines has adequate in-built mechanisms of financial penalty in case of delay in delivery by the manufacturers. PTI PLB NSD NSD