Punjab CM Orders Formulation of Guidelines for Opening Religious Places, Malls, Restaurants From June 8: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 31, 2020

New Delhi, May 31: The prime focus of this live breaking news blog will be the global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The number of coronavirus cases has reached 6,156,428 worldwide. This includes 370,918 deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,734,778 recoveries. With 1,816,820 cases including 105,557 deaths, the United States has the highest number of infections and fatalities. In India, the coronavirus tally has reached 1,73,763 with 4,971 deaths. Catch live breaking and updates on the coronavirus outbreak here. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the 65th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today. In this 'Mann Ki Baat' address, PM Modi is likely to focus on the relaxations being given from June 1, after over two months of lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19. The government has allowed re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1" in a phased manner.

US President Donald Trump has postponed an in-person G7 summit from the end of June until at least September, while saying that he would like to invite India, Russia, South Korea and Australia for an expanded summit. According to CNN, Trump also said that the current G7 format is "outdated". "I am postponing it because I do not feel as a G7 it properly represents what is going on in the world", Trump told reporters.

