Culture Wing Of RSS To Reach Out To Artistes Affected By Covid-19; Urges Centre, States For The Same

The culture wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has urged both the Centre and state governments to take care of artists whose livelihoods have been affected by the pandemic, reports Economic Times.

It also stated that it will be providing financial assistance to over a lakh artists to help them overcome the crisis. "We are already in talks with leading artists of various art disciplines. Covid-19 has affected the lives and livelihoods of artists like never before. Those who have dedicated their entire lives to arts are now struggling. This is the time they need help," Sanskar Bharti national general secretary Amir Chand told ET.

The organisation has also started an online forum that aims to provide assistance to artists under social responsibility from corporate houses. Chand also added that a corpus is being created to arrange help for artists. Ministry of Culture has also been approached to enhance the efforts to help the artists.

“Efforts will be made by Sanskar Bharati to meet the minimum needs of the artists. Along with this, in this difficult time of the pandemic, a memorandum will also be submitted to the central government and various state governments to make them aware of the problems of artists,” a statement released by the organisation said.