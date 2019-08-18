Culture and spiritual traditions created deep bonds between Bhutan, India: PM Modi

While addressing the students of Royal University of Bhutan in Thimphu on August 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Anyone visiting Bhutan is struck as much by its natural beauty as by the warmth, compassion and simplicity of its people." "It is natural that the people of Bhutan and India experience great attachment to each other, as we are close not just due to our geography. Our history, culture and spiritual traditions have created unique and deep bonds between our peoples and nations," PM added.