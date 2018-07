National Spokesperson of the Congress Party, Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday held a press conference regarding the Rafale aircraft deal. He said 3C’s – ‘Culture of Crony Capitalism’ is the DNA of Modi Govt! It is truer than ever in case of Rs 60,145 Cr ‘Rafale Deal’. Art of Deceiving India’ is the Modi Govt’s mantra in this mother of all Defence deals.