Culturally submerged 'Rajasthan International Folk Festival' enthralls attendees

One of the biggest musical extravaganzas of India, The Rajasthan International Folk Festival stepped into its last day on Monday. People across the country thronged Mehrangarh Fort to savour the enthralling music, colours and the earthy charm of grassroot musicians from India and abroad. Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort every year witnessed and host the massive music festival to celebrate the musical heritage of Rajasthan and to celebrate the spirit of music in general. 2017 is an extra special year for the massive Rajasthan International Folk Festival (RIFF) because it is its tenth edition. People witness some of the best live music performances in the year.