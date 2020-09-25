‘Our Cultural World is Poorer’: PM Modi on ‘Paadum Nila’ SPB

Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, fondly called SPB, breathed his last on 25 September. He was 74 years old. In the first week of August, he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was in home quarantine. He then chose to get himself hospitalised and his condition deteriorated around 23 September.



His son, SP Charan, addressed the media on Friday afternoon and said, "My dad breathed his last at 1:04 pm. Thank you everyone for your prayers. My dad will live long till his fans remember him."





Condolences and sweet words reminiscing the singer’s work and personality has been pouring in.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share a message of condolence. “With the unfortunate demise of Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer. A household name across India, his melodious voice and music enthralled audiences for decades. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” his tweet read.

With the unfortunate demise of Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer. A household name across India, his melodious voice and music enthralled audiences for decades. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2020

Also Read: Birthday Jukebox: Reliving the Ilaiyaraja - SPB Magic

President Ram Nath Kovind called the legendary singer as ‘Paadum Nila' or ‘Singing Moon,’ as fondly called by his fans.

In the passing of music legend SP Balasubrahmanyam Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices. Called ‘Paadum Nila' or ‘Singing Moon’ by his countless fans, he was honoured with Padma Bhushan and many National Awards. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 25, 2020

Also Read: Veteran Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter to express shock and said this tragic demise “leaves a void in the world of music that is virtually impossible to fill.”

His mellifluous voice, passionate love for languages and literature and genial humour have left an indelible impact on millions of admirers, including me. It is a personal tragedy for me as we both belong to Nellore.

My heartfelt condolences to his family.

Om Shanti!



— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 25, 2020

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam Was Salman Khan’s 90s Voice

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted his condolences, “Deeply saddened by the passing away of legendary musician and playback singer Padma Bhushan, S. P. Balasubrahmanyam ji. He will forever remain in our memories through his melodious voice & unparalleled music compositions. My condolences are with his family & followers. Om Shanti.”

Deeply saddened by the passing away of legendary musician and playback singer Padma Bhushan, S. P. Balasubrahmanyam ji. He will forever remain in our memories through his melodious voice & unparalleled music compositions. My condolences are with his family & followers. Om Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 25, 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to reminisce his “golden voice’ which will be “remembered for generations:.

Grieved to hear of the passing of a true legend of music, SP Balasubrahmanyam. His golden voice will be remembered for generations. Condolences to his family, many admirers and colleagues in the music industry. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 25, 2020

Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram tweeted that this is a huge loss to the music industry, film world and Tamil Nadu.

தேமதுதரத் தமிழோசை ஓய்ந்தது. திரை உலகமும், இசை உலகமும் தமிழ் கூறும் நல்லுலகமும் ஒரு மாபெரும் கலைஞனை இழந்து விட்டன. திரு SPB யின் குடும்பத்தினருக்கு என் ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலைத் தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன் — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 25, 2020

Many shared their favourite numbers and said his soul will continue to live on in the 40,000 songs he has lent his voice to.

I’m left distraught by the passing away of legendary singer, Sri S P Balasubrahmanyam garu.



In his pasing, we lost one of our most versatile singers who has contributed over 40,000 songs across 16 Indian languages.



His name will be etched in the history forever.

Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/gTZTjHq5oV









— G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) September 25, 2020