‘Our Cultural World is Poorer’: PM Modi on ‘Paadum Nila’ SPB

Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, fondly called SPB, breathed his last on 25 September. He was 74 years old. In the first week of August, he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was in home quarantine. He then chose to get himself hospitalised and his condition deteriorated around 23 September.
His son, SP Charan, addressed the media on Friday afternoon and said, "My dad breathed his last at 1:04 pm. Thank you everyone for your prayers. My dad will live long till his fans remember him."
Condolences and sweet words reminiscing the singer’s work and personality has been pouring in.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share a message of condolence. “With the unfortunate demise of Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer. A household name across India, his melodious voice and music enthralled audiences for decades. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” his tweet read.
President Ram Nath Kovind called the legendary singer as ‘Paadum Nila' or ‘Singing Moon,’ as fondly called by his fans.
In the passing of music legend SP Balasubrahmanyam Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices. Called ‘Paadum Nila' or ‘Singing Moon’ by his countless fans, he was honoured with Padma Bhushan and many National Awards. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 25, 2020
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter to express shock and said this tragic demise “leaves a void in the world of music that is virtually impossible to fill.”
His mellifluous voice, passionate love for languages and literature and genial humour have left an indelible impact on millions of admirers, including me. It is a personal tragedy for me as we both belong to Nellore.— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 25, 2020
Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted his condolences, “Deeply saddened by the passing away of legendary musician and playback singer Padma Bhushan, S. P. Balasubrahmanyam ji. He will forever remain in our memories through his melodious voice & unparalleled music compositions. My condolences are with his family & followers. Om Shanti.”
Deeply saddened by the passing away of legendary musician and playback singer Padma Bhushan, S. P. Balasubrahmanyam ji. He will forever remain in our memories through his melodious voice & unparalleled music compositions. My condolences are with his family & followers. Om Shanti— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 25, 2020
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to reminisce his “golden voice’ which will be “remembered for generations:.
Grieved to hear of the passing of a true legend of music, SP Balasubrahmanyam. His golden voice will be remembered for generations. Condolences to his family, many admirers and colleagues in the music industry.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 25, 2020
Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram tweeted that this is a huge loss to the music industry, film world and Tamil Nadu.
தேமதுதரத் தமிழோசை ஓய்ந்தது. திரை உலகமும், இசை உலகமும் தமிழ் கூறும் நல்லுலகமும் ஒரு மாபெரும் கலைஞனை இழந்து விட்டன. திரு SPB யின் குடும்பத்தினருக்கு என் ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலைத் தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன்— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 25, 2020
Many shared their favourite numbers and said his soul will continue to live on in the 40,000 songs he has lent his voice to.
I’m left distraught by the passing away of legendary singer, Sri S P Balasubrahmanyam garu.— G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) September 25, 2020
In his pasing, we lost one of our most versatile singers who has contributed over 40,000 songs across 16 Indian languages.
His name will be etched in the history forever.
Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/gTZTjHq5oV
“We have lost a great human being and I am deeply saddened by the loss. He will be alive with us through his songs,” Siddaramaiah, Karnataka opposition leader, tweeted.
Shri. S P Balasubrahmanyam, one of the greatest singers, is no more. We have lost a great human being and I am deeply saddened by the loss. He will be alive with us through his songs.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) September 25, 2020
My sincere condolences to his family members and well-wishers. pic.twitter.com/Dg9VVp1K9K
“The Padma Bhushan awardee has made lasting contribution to nation's rich musical legacy,” Piyush Goyal, Minister for Railways, tweeted.
Saddened at unfortunate demise of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 25, 2020
The Padma Bhushan awardee has made lasting contribution to nation's rich musical legacy. His melodious voice will live on through his songs
My condolences to his friends, family & fans. ॐ शांति#RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/48y0iQw2V0
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shared a post stating his music will continue to live in our hearts forever.
His voice has been stilled but his music plays in our hearts forever. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/F9UNevf3ba— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 25, 2020
