New Cultural Policy Will Be an Instrument in Transforming Mindset of Society, Says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

New Delhi, October 19: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that Art and Culture should play its part in making the society stand against hatred and violence. Today, violence and hatred is increasing and an all-round collapse of the moral fabric is evident. In such a situation, the Government of Delhi is formulating a comprehensive cultural policy to ensure meaningful contribution of art and culture towards transforming the mindset of the society.

Sisodia said that in the first virtual meeting of the Delhi Cultural Policy Advisory Committee today. He said that the art and culture is the medium to put forward the truth in the most raw form and through this new Cultural Policy, the Delhi Govt. aims to change the mindset of the society. One Solution to Stop Stubble Burning Is the Use of Bio-Decomposer Technique Used by Delhi Govt, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Sisodia cited the example of the famous play ‘Maskhara Mauliyar’ In this play,, the protagonist says - "Who will stop me, if I tell the truth in my humour?

Sisodia said that the Delhi Govt wants to create such a cultural atmosphere in Delhi where there are some good activities happening every day. Just like people take their guests to cinemas and restaurants , now people of Delhi will have many options to go to cultural events.

Actor Manoj Vajpayee said in the meeting that it has been his dream for a long time that he would advise the government he has a close relationship to introduce theatre education in schools. Vajpayee advised to bring the children of slums and squares into the mainstream through theater education. He said that there are various types of dance and music programs happening at every other metro station and streets in Paris.He also suggested to provide space for artists to perform in Delhi so that Delhi can be elevated as a cultural capital.

In the meeting, Sisodia said that Delhi belongs to everyone, so the cultural diversity and heritage of the entire country should be reflected in the cultural events of Delhi. The government of Kashmir or Bihar or any other state can remain focused on the language and culture of its own state, but Delhi has the distinction of being the national capital. Therefore, people from any part of the country should get a glimpse of an array of the cultural diversity symbolsing India.. The government is working fast to make Delhi a vibrant center of art and culture.

Sisodia said that this is a big dream. A cultural policy is being formulated to make it come true. For this, the Department of Art Culture and Languages of the Government of Delhi has constituted a fifteen member committee advisory committee. It will submit its report within two months.

The advisory committee consists of personalities and experts from the field of art and culture. These include actors Manoj Bajpayee and Javed Jaffrey, Art & Policy expert Pooja Sood, JNU's School of Arts and Aesthetics Professor, Ira Bhaskar. Also, Ashwini Kumar, principal of Delhi College of Art, social activist Vineet Nagar, folk dancer Bina Vyas are also in the committee. Similarly, music producer Breen Desai, art expert Abhinandita Dayal Mathur, artists and researchers Bhagwati Prasad and Latika Gupta, artist and educationist Aastha Chauhan are also a part of the committee.

In the meeting, Sisodia said that we do not want to restrict art and culture to mere events, but through it we have a dream to change our mindset. Artists have brought about major changes in the past and today we expect a greater role from the people who represent this field. Sisodia said that the formulation of this cultural policy is an unprecedented step towards working and promoting the cultural landscape and history of our country. Through this, a roadmap will also be sought for the creative economy of Delhi.

In the meeting, Sisodia said that our government has taken many steps to advance arts and culture. But until now there is no clear structure of these activities. This is the reason why we want to create a holistic cultural policy so that it is possible to create a better cultural environment in a systematic way.

