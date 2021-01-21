Culling of poultry birds starts tomorrow in Punjab's Dera Bassi

Representative Image

SAS Nagar (Punjab) [India], January 22 (ANI): Culling of poultry birds will commence from January 22 in the Dera Bassi area of Punjab's SAS Nagar as the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal confirmed bird flu strain in the tissue samples forwarded for ascertaining the cause of the death of the birds.

Deputy Commissioner of SAS Nagar, Girish Dayalan informed that 25 teams comprising of five members each would conduct the culling operation in the Alfa and Royal Poultry Farms in Dera Bassi.

Culling of over 50,000 birds is expected to be undertaken at the affected epicentre.

"Meanwhile, the ten-kilometre radius of the affected epicentre has been made the containment area to put a tab on any commercial poultry farming activity being conducted therein," informed Dayalan.

"Surveillance and sampling have been stepped up and two Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) have been deployed to keep a tab on any deaths of birds (crows/migratory/wild birds) in the district," he said.

"Requisite safety gear including the PPE kits and face shields as well as the JCB machines have been provided to the culling teams and adequate quarantine arrangement is in place," Dayalan added. (ANI)