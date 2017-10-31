Cuevas, Schwartzman through to Paris Masters 2nd round

Paris, Oct 31 (IANS) Uruguayan tennis player Pablo Cuevas and Argentine Diego Schwartzman advanced to the second round of the Rolex Paris Masters on Tuesday after beating their rivals.

Cuevas easily defeated Russian Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-2 in just an hour, and in the same round, Schwartzman made a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Serbian Viktor Troicki after one hour and 10 minutes, reports Efe.

Cuevas is set to play the second round against Spanish Albert Ramos Viñolas, 15th-seed, while Schwartzman is to face American John Isner, ninth seed.

Both Viñolas and Isner did not play the first round of the tournament.

--IANS

tri/vm