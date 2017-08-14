Cue Slam: Indian Cue Sports' Big Opportunity

After years of wait, India will finally stage a big ticket cue sports league in August. Here's a look at what to expect,



Cue Slam- At a Glance



Game that is made in India



Snooker was born in India in the early 19th Century as a young British Army Lieutenant, Neville Chamberlain invented the sport while experimenting with the classic game of black pool. He added multi colored balls to the existing 15 red and black balls in his barrack in the small town of Jabalpur in MP and experimented with the game only to give birth to a copletely new format of Cue Sport called Snooker!. Though the rules of the game were evolved much later when Chamberlain shifted his base to Ooty and he formulated the points system as well as fixed the rules of the game.While he developed this new format of Cue Sport at the prestigious Ooty Club, which was popularly termed "Snooty Ooty" for its exclusivity, the game founds its name, Snooker from here as well. What started off as an experiment soon become the most popular games to be played among the British Soldiers in India. And over the time Cue Sports have close to 2.5 million estimated amateur players in India currently.



Testimony of Success in the Sport



- 42 World Titles over the Years



- Asia Games (4 editions)- 5 Gold I 4 Silver I 6 Bronze Medals



Awards and Accolades (So Far)



-1 Padma Bhushan Awardee



-3 Padma Shri Awardees



-2 Rajiv Ghandhi Khel Ratna Awardess



-4 Dronacharya Awardees



-13 Arjuna Awardees



-1 Dhyan Chand Awardee



Emergence of Cue Slam



Indian Cue Masters League in association with Billiards and Snookers Federation of India (BSFI) is organized by SportsLive Entertainment, who are also the official license holders of the Premier Badminton League (PBL), have acquired long-term rights for Cue Slam. While BSFI will provide technical support and help in acquiring players, Sportzlive will be responsible for managing and executing the league.



CUE SLAM SEASON 1: At a Glance



Teams: Five (5)



Cities: Delhi, Ahmadabad, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai



Venue: Ahmadabad (One City based League in year one)



Team Names: Gujarat Kings, Bengaluru Buddies, Chennai Strikers, Hyderabad Hustlers and Delhi Dons



League Dates: August 19-25, 2017



No of matches: 18



No of players participating: 25



No of Indian players: 14



No of International players: 11



No of participating Nations: 6



Team Composition: 5 players (1 Icon player,1 Female player,3 men players with a stipulation that a minimum of three Indians will be in the team).



Format: Round Robin cum Knock out format. Best of 5 games per Tie with each shot of the match to be completed within 15 seconds



No of matches Per Tie: 5 (3 games of 6-Red Snooker & 2 games of 9-ball Pool)



Big Guns: Pankaj Advani, Vidya Pillai, Sourav Kothari, Daren Morgan, Kelly Fisher, Chris Melling, Anastasia Nechaeva, Laura Evans, Mick Hill



Prize money: Rs. 50 Lakhs



Broadcast Partner: Sony ESPN (6-8.30 PM daily)

