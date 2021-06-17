CUCET Could be Pro-Upper Class, Unfavour those who Studied in Regional Language, Alleges DU Professor

Centralized exams like the one proposed under the national education policy — Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) — could be against those who have studied in regional language and favour the upper-class students, alleges a Delhi University professor.

Rajesh Jha, a former member of the executive council of University of Delhi, took to Twitter to express concerns over admissions through CUCET. The concerns are raised after reports of Delhi University using CUCET as one of the admission criteria. Currently, DU holds its own entrance exam via NTA and has merit-based admissions for most of the courses at undergraduate level.

Talking about DU admissions, Jha said, DU should accept marks awarded by CBSE and other boards as it has been doing. “In some subjects we have entrance exam. Let our Academic Council decide over admission policy as DU act 1922 provides & not to accept anything imposed from.”

Taking to Twitter, Jha said, “A centralised exam system like CUCET will have pro-upper class & pro-upper caste bias and unfavourable to those who studied in their mother tongue. Those who have access to coaching & better resources will dominate. A good admission policy should be inclusive.”

The University of Delhi (DU) is likely to start its registration process for admissions to undergraduate courses on July 15, the varsity’s acting vice-chancellor PC Joshi said, who is also a member of the CUCET committee. He had also stated that the admissions will be merit-based.

Joshi had submitted a report to the Education Ministry on the admission procedure of DU for this year. “The admissions will be merit-based. The various boards are going to give us some marks. Then there is the CUCET exam for which we had already sent a proposal. The ministry has to take a call on whether it has to implement it or not and it will depend on the assessment of the COVID situation,” he told PTI.

Joshi added if CUCET will be held, it will be considered for admissions. “If it is held we will take it as merit. If CUCET does not happen this year like the board exams, we will take the board exam evaluation. The various boards will definitely choose some mature method of evaluation. On the basis of those, we will prepare our merit list accordingly,” he had said.

