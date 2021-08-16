CUCET 2021: Registrations begin from 16 August; check details at cucet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the registration process for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2021 today, 16 August. Candidates can register themselves by visiting the official website of the CUCET - https://cucet.nta.nic.in/.

The registration window is open till 1 September. The last date to submit the application fees is 2 September. The window for correction in the applications will be open on 3 and 4 September.

The test is being conducted for admission into various Integrated/Under-Graduate (UI) and Post-Graduation (PG) courses of 12 Central Universities. The participating universities are Assam University, Silchar, Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Central University of Tamil Nadu, Central University of Haryana, Central University of Kerala, Central University of Punjab, Central University of Rajasthan, Central University of Jammu, Central University of Jharkhand, Central University of Karnataka, Central University of South Bihar and Central University of Gujarat.

The exams will be held on 15, 16, 23 and 24 September. The mode of examination will be online, with objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Each answer will carry 1 mark and there would be negative marking of 0.25 for every wrong answer. The admit card will be issued later by the NTA.

The CUCET 2021 will be held in 152 cities across the country, according to the NTA.

Other than language courses, the language of the examination will be English. Candidates are required to check the eligibility criteria required by a specific programme or university before applying. Details of the programmes, course requirements and structure, etc. are available on the websites of the participating universities.

Earlier, it was announced by the University Grants Commission (UGC) that the CUCET would be held for entrance to all Central Universities from the academic year 2022-23.

In view of prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, admission process in Central Universities during Acad Session 2021-22, may continue as per past practice. Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) may be implemented from Acad Session 2022-23. @dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia @PIBHRD - UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) July 18, 2021

