CUCET 2021 to be Conducted for 12 Central Universities in September, Check How to Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application process for the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2021 for 12 cental universities. The application forms will be available till September 1 at the official website of NTA.

The last date to pay the application fee is September 2. CUCET 2021 will be conducted through four days — September 15, 16, 23, and 24. The exam will be held for admission to the undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and integrated programmes for the academic session 2021-22.

The participating universities include Assam University Silchar, Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, South Bihar, and Tamil Nadu.

According to the official notice by NTA, “National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Central Universities – Common Entrance Test (CU-CET) 2021 for admission to the Integrated/Under-Graduate (UI) and Post-Graduation (PG) Programmes of 12 Central Universities for the academic session 2021-22 in CBT mode, as per details given below.”

Before applying, candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria required by a particular university for the specific programme the applicant wants to register for.

CUCET 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of NTA

Step 2. Click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 3. Register using required credentials

Step 4. Fill the form. Upload relevant documents

Step 5. Pay the application fee online

Step 6. Download a copy of the form for future reference

CUCET 2021: Application fee

The application fee is Rs 800 for general, OBC, and EWS candidates and Rs 350 for SC, ST, and transgender. PWD candidates need not pay the application fee.

CUCET 2021: Exam pattern

The exam will be a computer-based test featuring multiple-choice questions (MCQs). the exam duration is for 12 minutes and the medium of paper will be in English except for language courses.

Earlier, the government was planning to expand the ambit of CUCET to all central universities including JNU and DU. However, it was later scrapped and UGC later said that CUCET may be implemented from 2022.

