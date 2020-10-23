CTET 2020 Exam Postponed to November 5, 2020? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Fake CBSE Notice

New Delhi, October 23: A fake notice is being widely shared on social media platforms including Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter claiming that the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination has been postponed to November 5, 2020. The false news dated October 21, which was being circulated on social media, was written on the forged letterhead of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The claim states: "A notice falsely claims that CTET 2020 examination has been postponed to 5th November 2020". The CTET exam is conducted twice every year by the CBSE. It is conducted as an eligibility test for recruitment to the post of teachers in government schools for classes I to VII.

Dismissing the rumours, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that this notice is fake and the Central Board of Secondary Education has not made any such announcement. "This notice is Fake. @cbseindia29 has announced that exam date will be intimated on the CTET website", the PIB tweet read.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

A notice falsely claims that #CTET2020 examination has been postponed to 5th November 2020.#PIBFactCheck: This notice is #Fake. @cbseindia29 has announced that exam date will be intimated on the CTET website. pic.twitter.com/w7TdvfDvuZ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 23, 2020





Several such fake news have been spreading on social media like wildfire ever since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. The government had advised people of the nation not to believe in such fake news and rumours that spread like wildfire on social media. Several initiatives have been taken by the government to curb the spread of fake news by doing a fact check of the fake and misleading information on digital platforms.