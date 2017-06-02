CT 2017: Williamson helps Kiwis post healthy total

Birmingham, June 2 (IANS) New Zealand rode on a century by Kane Williamson and handsome contributions by Luke Ronchi and Ross Taylor to post a total of 291 runs in their Group A match against Australia at the Champions Trophy cricket tournament here on Friday.

Williamson led the Kiwi charge with a solid innings of 100 runs before being run out. His 97-ball innings included eight boundaries and three sixes.

Ronchi chipped in with a quick fire 65 off 43 deliveries which included nine boundaries and three sixes.

Taylor, on the other hand, was unlucky to miss out on what would have been a wel-deserved half-century as he was dismissed on 46, hitting six boundaries during his 58-ball stay at the crease.

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood produced an excellent display of pace bowling to return figures of 6/52 -- three of those wickets coming off four deliveries in the penultimate over of the innings.

