CT 2017: Team with best all-rounders has an edge, says Saha

Kolkata, May 31 (IANS) Among the eight teams vying for top honours in the ICC Champions Trophy starting Thursday, the side that has the best all-rounders will have the edge, India's Test wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha said here.

"The team that has the best all-rounders will have an edge. India are obviously my pick and they have been playing really well," Saha told reporters on the sidelines of Cricket Association of Bengal's (CAB) senior knockout tournament final.

Mohun Bagan beat Tapan Memorial Club by seven wickets riding on Saha's 32-ball 44 in a low-scoring affair.

Saha, who will be holidaying in Kashmir with family, picked India ahead of Pakistan in the highly-anticipated first game on Sunday, saying on current form of Virat Kohli's men looks good to beat their arch-rivals.

"I will try to watch India-Pakistan on Sunday from Kashmir," the 32-year old, who played for Kings XI Punjab in the just-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL), said.

"India on current form have the edge over Pakistan, I feel."

India registered two convincing wins over New Zealand and Bangladesh in the two warm-up matches leading up to the tournament.

While the reigning champions scripted a 45-run win over the Kiwis in their first encounter after reaching English shores in a rain-truncated game, the No.3 ranked side on Tuesday made mincemeat of Bangladesh with a 240-run victory.

Besides Pakistan, India have Sri Lanka and South Africa in their Group B.

