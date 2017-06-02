CT 2017: Australia-New Zealand tie abondoned due to rain

Birmingham, June 2 (IANS) Rain played spoilsport in what was shaping up be an enthralling encounter, forcing the Group A Champions Trophy match between Australia and New Zealand to be abandoned here on Friday.

The match was repeatedly interrupted by rain, forcing the officials to reduce the number of overs on more than one occasion.

Electing to bat first, New Zealand had put up a healthy total of 291 runs in 45 overs. Their innings had been shortened to 46 overs after play was held up for around an hour and a half due to rain.

Further rain during the innings break saw the target being revised to 235 runs off 33 overs.

Australia had reached 53/3 in nine overs when the proceedings were interrupted by rain once again before the match was abandoned for good.

Both teams got one point each.

--IANS

ajb/