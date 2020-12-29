CSIR UGC NET 2020: NTA declares June result; check scores at csirnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for JOINT Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - University Grants Commission (CSIR- UGC) NET June 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the Joint CSIR- UGC NET that was conducted across various dates in the month of November are advised to visit the site of CSIR at csirnet.nta.nic.in and check their scores.

According to Times Now as many as 2,62,692 applicants had gotten themselves registered for the examination in 2020. Of the two lakh registered candidates, only 1,71,273 actually sat in the exam. The report added that the National Testing Agency had to organise the national level exam in two shifts at 569 centres spread across 225 cities of the country.

A total of 48,178 candidates have appeared for the Lectureship (LS) / Assistant Professor with 1,23,095 applicants opting for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

Follow these steps to check the scores:

Step 1: Go to the official site of CSIR at csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Search for the link that reads: ' Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2020 NTA Score' on the homepage and click on it

Step 3: Thereafter you will be redirected to another webpage

Step 4: On the login page, type in your application number, date of birth and security pin. (Remember the pin is case sensitive)

Step 5: Once you enter the details and click on 'Submit' you will be able to check NET scores

Step 6: Download the document and keep a hard copy for future use

Here is the direct link to enter your credentials and check your Joint CSIR- UGC June 2020 result.

The CSIR NET was a multiple choice question test, reported Aglasem.com. There were five papers in Chemical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. Candidates had to adhere to the marking schemes of parts A, B and C in each of the papers. The report added that the NTA score is the normalised percentile of the candidates that has been calculated from their raw score on the test.

