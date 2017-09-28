CSA chief Haroon Lorgat quits after speculations of strife over Global T20 league

Cricket South Africa chief executive Haroon Lorgat has quit his post with immediate effect following a breakdown with the organisation’s board

>Johannesburg: Cricket South Africa chief executive Haroon Lorgat has quit his post with immediate effect following a breakdown with the organisation's board, CSA president Chris Nenzani announced on Thursday.

"We recently tried on a few occasions to remedy the situation between Mr Lorgat and the board, but we have not been successful in finding a satisfactory resolution," said Nenzani.

"The Board unanimously felt that it was in the best interest of the organisation that we agreed to a mutual separation agreement with Mr Lorgat."

Nenzani did not go into details about the breakdown in relations but it has been reported in local media that there were concerns about Lorgat's role in the setting-up of a new Twenty20 tournament, the Global T20 league, which is due to start in November.

According to the CSA statement, Lorgat said: "It is most unfortunate that we must part ways in this manner, but it is the best way forward for CSA."

CSA vice-president Thabang Moroe will take over as acting chief executive.

Lorgat, 57, was appointed chief executive of CSA in 2013, initially on a three-year contract. His contract was extended until July 2019.

A chartered accountant and former first-class cricketer, Lorgat was treasurer of the then United Cricket Board of South Africa and was convener of the South African selectors before being appointed as chief executive of the International Cricket Council, a position he held from 2008 to 2012.

During his tenure at the ICC, he clashed with the powerful Board of Control for Cricket in India over arrangements for the 2011 Cricket World Cup, hosted by India. The BCCI tried to persuade their South African counterparts not to appoint Lorgat and a breakdown in relations led to India threatening to call off a 2013/14 tour of South Africa. A drastically curtailed tour eventually took place.

Lorgat has been the main driver behind the Global T20 League, which will consist of eight teams, including leading South African and international players. Seven of the franchise owners are from Asia, including Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. No television deal has yet been announced. View More