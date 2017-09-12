Crystal Palace sack manager De Boer

London, Sep 12 (IANS) English Premier League side Crystal Palace have sacked manager Frank de Boer as they lost all four league games in the new season and have not scored a single goal.

"Crystal Palace Football Club have this morning parted company with Frank de Boer," the south London club said on its official website on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We would like to thank Frank for his dedication and hard work during his time at the club. A new manager will be appointed in due course and we wish Frank the very best of luck for the future. There will be no further comment at this time."

De Boer took over as Crystal Palace manager only 77 days ago and managed just five games.

Palace are 19th in the English Premier League after losing 1-0 at Burnley on Sunday. The Dutchman, 47, was sacked by Inter Milan in November 2016 after 85 days.

It is believed that former England manager Roy Hodgson will replace him as the new manager.

--IANS

ajb/bg