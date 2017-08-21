Cruzeiro keep alive Copa Libertadores qualifying hopes

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 21 (IANS) Cruzeiro moved into the Copa Libertadores qualifying places with a 2-0 home victory over Sport Recife in Brazil's Serie A football championship.

Sassa and Raniel scored a goal in each half as Cruzeiro secured their eighth win of the campaign at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The result lifted Mano Menezes' team to sixth, the last of Brazil's allotted berths for next year's Copa Libertadores - South America's top club competition.

In the northeastern city of Salvador, Colombian midfielder Steven Mendoza netted either side of halftime as Bahia routed Vasco da Gama 3-0.

Tiago was also on the scoresheet for the hosts, who moved up to 12th in the standings with 26 points.

In other matches on Sunday, Atletico Paranaense drew 0-0 at Gremio, Ponte Preta beat Botafogo 2-1 at home, Sao Paulo drew 1-1 at Avai, Coritiba were held to a 0-0 home draw against Santos and Chapecoense won 2-0 at Palmeiras.

--IANS

sam/vm