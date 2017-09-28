Cruzeiro beat Flamengo in Copa do Brasil final

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 28 (IANS) Former Brazil international midfielder Thiago Neves converted a decisive spot-kick as Cruzeiro won their fifth Copa do Brasil title, defeating Flamengo in a dramatic penalty shootout.

The teams drew 0-0 at the end of normal time at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte on Wednesday following their 1-1 draw in the first leg, reports Xinhua news agency.

Leo, Juan, Hudson, Diego and Neves all held their nerve from the spot, making former Atletico Madrid midfielder Diego pay for his team's only miss.

"I asked to take that last penalty. It's a big responsibility but I felt ready for the challenge. Thankfully it went in," Neves told TV Globo after the match.

It was Cruzeiro's fifth Copa do Brasil title and guarantees them a berth in next year's Copa Libertadores, South America's top club competition.

