The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trained youth of Naxal affected area in Bihar's Gaya to help provide them with job. The youth were trained to perform welding tasks under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. They were also felicitated with training kits and certificates. Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana is a skill development initiative scheme of the Government of India for recognition and standardisation of skills.