CRPF organizes cycle rally from Kanyakumari to Delhi to celebrate 75th Independence Day anniversary

CRPF organizes cycle rally to mark celebration of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav

New Delhi [India], August 22(ANI): Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has started a cycle rally from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to the National Capital as part of celebrations of the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence (Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav).

The cyclers started their journey from Kanyakumari and would head to Rajghat, in Delhi.

T Mano Thangaraj, Tamil Nadu Minister of Information and Technology flagged off the CRPF Cycle Rally on Sunday.

The Minister said, "I am really happy and overwhelmed to see the cycle rally starting from Kanyakumari to Rajghat. Like the Himalayas in the North, Kanyakumari is well known in the South end. It is a proud moment for Kanyakumari." (ANI)