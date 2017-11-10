CRPF organises football tournaments to bridge gap between forces, Kashmiri youth

The Central Reserve Police Force on Friday organised the annual football tournaments in Srinagar and Ganderbal to bridge the gap between the security forces and Kashmiri youth. The tournament is an effort by the CRPF to give a push to Kashmiri youth to showcase their skills and talent through the competition. The aim of the tournament is to channelize the younger generation of the valley into sports. 16 teams participated in Srinagar tournament. The event will later spread to Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.