CRPF 187 Battalion plants Chinar trees to curb valley's pollution level problem

In order to save Chinar trees in Jammu and Kashmir valley, the 187 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) planted more than 900 Chinar saplings in Udhampur's Battal Ballian Industrial Estate area. Ballian Industrial Estate is a polluted area, and to reduce the pollution level the CRPF jawans planted Chinar saplings. Chinar is the symbol of the famed heritage of Kashmir valley. Similar plantation drives are highlighting the significance of Chinar trees in the valley. India was the global host of World Environment Day 2018 which took place on June 05. This year's theme of World Environment Day was 'Beat Plastic Pollution'. World Environment Day is United Nation's one of the most important days for encouraging worldwide awareness and action for the protection of environment.