Crossed major milestone: ISRO Chief after Chandrayaan-2 enters moon orbit

Chandrayaan-2 was successfully placed in the moon's orbit on August 20. While addressing the press conference in Bengaluru, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief K Sivan said, "Chandrayaan-2 mission crossed a major milestone today, the precise lunar orbit insertion maneuver was carried out at 9 am for about 30 minutes and Chandrayaan 2 was precisely inserted in the defined orbit." The spacecraft will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. The mission will make the India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to carry out a soft landing on the moon.