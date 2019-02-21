Cross-LoC trade resumes after suspension in J&K

Jammu, Feb 21 (IANS) Trade across the Line of Control (LoC) between the divided Kashmir resumed on Thursday after two days of suspension.

Officials at the Chakan Da Bagh trade facilitation centre in Poonch district said 35 trucks carrying goods from the Indian administered part of Kashmir left for Rawalakote in Pakistan in the Pakistani-administered part of the state.

Officials said the trucks carrying goods have also left Rawalakote from Pakistan for Chakan Da Bagh.

Cross-LoC trade remained suspended for two days because of curfew in Jammu city as no goods carrying vehicles could move of Jammu to Poonch during this period.

The trade across the LoC was started in 2005 as a major confidence building measure between India and Pakistan.

--IANS

sq/mr