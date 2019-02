Cross-Line of Control (LoC) trade resumed after between India-Pakistan at Chakan-Da-Bagh in JandK's Poonch today. 19 trucks loaded with goods from Pakistan and 35 trucks from Indian crossed LoC. President of Chakan-Da-Bagh Traders Association said, "The traders are with the country, trade comes second". The trade was halted after curfew following Pulwama terrorist attack.