Cross-LoC Bus service suspended in JK's Poonc

The weekly "peace bus" service and border trade between India and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) have been suspended following the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 that left 40 CRPF personnel dead. "The cross-LoC (Line of Control) bus service was suspended in view of the prevailing law and order situation," Poonch District. The bus service was started on the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad route in Kashmir on April 7, 2005 and the Poonch-Rawalakot route in the Jammu region on June 20, 2006, to facilitate easier trade and travel between the divided families of Jammu and Kashmir and PoK. The trade, which works on barter system, between the divided parts started in October 2008.