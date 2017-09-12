Cross border trade on standstill as porters goes on strike

The cross border trade operating through the Attari Border came to a standstill as the porters went on strike, leaving hundreds of trucks stranded on both sides of the border. The porters are demanding extra charges for unloading goods at the Integrated Check Post, through which the trade operates between the India and Pakisan. Prominent items that are sent to India by Pakistan include cement, gypsum, dry fruits, soda ash and few other products. Around 15 trucks carrying various commodities leave for Pakistan every day, around 150 to 200 trucks are imported by Pakistan through the ICP each day.