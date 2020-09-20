Crores allocated but Delhi smog from stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana likely to persist this winter too

Farmers in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are peeved at being blamed for Delhi's smog. "We have been burning crop residue for the past 50 years now," said a leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union from Haryana, who does not want to be named. "If anybody is affected, it should be the surrounding villages. We don't face any such problem. So why is this problem in Delhi seen just during these past few years?"

Every winter, not just Delhi but also large parts of north India are frequently enveloped in a thick blanket of smog, caused by air pollution from vehicular and industrial emissions mixing with fog. The burning of post-harvest paddy stubble in the agricultural fields of Haryana and Punjab is often cited as a major cause of this unhealthy smog.

This year, health experts fear that the effects of COVID-19, which primarily causes respiratory problems, would be worsened by heightened air pollution due to smog and smoke from the annual stubble burning.

According to a report by The Energy Resource Institute (TERI), last year, from October to December, air pollution in New Delhi and other cities in north India was up to 20 times higher than the safe threshold levels defined by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

It is estimated that Punjab produces 20 million tonnes of rice stubble, 80 percent of which is burnt. According to the TERI report, due to labour shortages during COVID-19, paddy transplantation date was advanced to 10 June this year. However, this is unlikely to contain stubble burning.

Why burn

Farmers resort to burning of crop residue due to the short time window available to sow the next wheat crop. Traditionally, older farmers in Punjab and Haryana recall, very little paddy was sown as wheat, not rice, is the staple diet in the region. However, with the advent of the Green Revolution, a rice-wheat crop rotation has become the norm, under which specialised short-duration varieties were introduced.

Rice is grown between June and October, followed by wheat from November to April. Any delay in sowing of wheat adversely affects crop yield. As farmers get barely 20-25 days between the two crops, the easiest way to clear the field is burning the crop residue instead of the more time-consuming mechanical route. Which is also quite expensive, say farmers.

In 2013, under the Air Act, 1981, the Punjab government banned the burning of crop residue in the fields. Later, in 2015, the National Green Tribunal prohibited the burning of paddy straw while directing the government to help farmers manage the paddy straw using specialised equipment like Happy Seeder that chops paddy straw, sows wheat seeds and layers the straw as a mulch. Other machines like Rotavator, that bundle the straw into bales to be transported, were also to be procured and used.

Punjab Agriculture department officials said about 20,000 pieces of farm equipment were supplied to Punjab farmers in 2019 under a centrally sponsored scheme to promote mechanisation. In the previous year, 28,000 machines were given out. Despite that, according to official data, Punjab witnessed over 22,000 incidents of stubble burning till November 2019. Machines of contention

As a solution for the current year, the Punjab and Haryana governments submitted an Action Plan to a Supreme Court mandated panel to check stubble burning. The plan promises farmers easier accessibility to machinery that manages crop residue.

But with just a few weeks to go before the fields are cleared post-harvest for the kharif, or winter, wheat sowing, there appears to be little momentum to implement this Action Plan. Especially as no systems are yet in place to enable farmers to hire machines at affordable rates.

As things stand, it seems it will be business as usual, particularly with the state governments forced to use available personnel and resources in battling the pandemic.

"The paddy crop is still standing which we will begin harvesting next month," says Ekta Sukhdev Singh, a farmer in Kukarikalan village of Punjab. "We have to begin sowing wheat in December but as of now, no arrangements have been made for any stubble clearing machines".

Under the Action Plan, the two state governments are to set up more Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs) to rent out machinery to farmers who cannot afford to buy the high-end machinery, besides supplying more balers"a machine used to compress stubble into compact bales.

Story continues