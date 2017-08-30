Croatian defender Grgic signs for FC Pune City

Pune, Aug 30 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Pune City on Wednesday confirmed the signing of Croatian defender Damir Grgic for the 2017-18 season.

Commenting on the signing, FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said: "Damir comes to us on back of a very good season in Slovenia. He is strong and powerful and will offer a towering presence at the back. He is comfortable passing and tackling with both feet and will complement Rafa perfectly."

The Germany born centre back started his youth career with the Croatian first division club NK Karlovac only to move to German club VfL Bochum a season later. He last played in Slovenian PrvaLiga representing NK Rudar Velenje.

Commenting on joining the club, Grgic said: "Coming to India and playing for FC Pune City in the Indian Super League is an exciting prospect for me. Having played in Europe for most of my professional career, this will be a new challenge for me."

He joins the Pune outfit as the sixth foreign player for the upcoming season after Jonatan Lucca, Rafael Lopez, Marcelinho, Marcos Tebar and Emiliano Alfaro.

