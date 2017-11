Athens, Nov 13 (IANS) Greece and Croatia played to a goalless draw at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium at Piraeus, near Athens, in the second leg of the qualifying football play offs for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Greeks needed to turn around a 1-4 deficit from the first-leg match held in Zagreb last week to make it to Russia next year, reports Xinhua news agency.

They failed to pull off a miracle on Sunday and Croatia won the spot at the World Cup finals.

--IANS

sam/vm