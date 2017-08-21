Criticised by fans for trying ballet, Chrissy Teigen snaps back

Los Angeles, Aug 21 (IANS) Model Chrissy Teigen snapped back at fans who criticised her and slammed her for her attempt at ballet.

In a short video posted by Teigen on Instagram, she can be seen trying to dance in pointed shoes. However, her fans deemed the attempt unsafe and commented that she needs to be careful with her ankles as they could have snapped.

"I get it. I could have broken an ankle. You can stop telling me. If only you knew the other 1000 bone-breaking things I attempt daily," she posted on Instagram, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Teigen had posted the video on August 19 to share a video of her putting on pointed shoes and spinning around like a ballerina with the help of her husband John Legend. But she dropped down to the soles of her feet and yelled, "F**k!"

"I have been in love with watching ballet since I was young. I was given shoes from a performance John planned for me a few years ago. Tonight, I tried them on. It is hard. Shout out to the ballerinas I love, and have loved, so so much." she captioned the video.

