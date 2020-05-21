A critical tribute to sociologist Yogendra Singh (1932-2020) " as a teacher, and his thoughtsas a scholar

This is the first ever tribute I pay to an admirable teacher whose classes I attended at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and who is no more: Yogendra Singh. In writing this tribute to my university teacher, I follow a lesson taught by my first teacher " my mother. I will conclude with that lesson.

***

An extraordinary teacher

It was heartening to see newspapers report about the death of Yogendra Singh, professor emeritus of sociology at JNU, who died on 10 May. Very few professors receive such media attention. Like our seniors, we, the students of the Master's batch of 1994-1996, used to call him simply 'Y Singh'. A towering figure, people across the board, especially the enthusiastic young lot, held him in high esteem, even awe. Ours was the last batch Singh taught before he retired.

There were many reasons for the kind of respect Singh enjoyed. He founded the department of sociology at JNU. Many teachers who taught us were themselves students of Singh and who too showed respect to him. Importantly, Singh's persona was amiable. While my peers or I saw some teachers occasionally in unpleasant moods, Singh invariably wore a pleasant smile. Gifted with the impeccable art of communication, he was an excellent teacher. He never carried any notes to our classroom; yet, his lectures were far more coherent, intelligible and enjoyable than by those who did. While waiting for boring lectures by others to finish sooner, many of us wished Singh's lectures were longer.

Prof Yogendra Singh. Image via YouTube screengrab

Unlike many of his contemporaries, the breadth of Singh's knowledge was vast " beyond sociology. Urging us to be empirically grounded, his notion of reality, however, was markedly philosophical. Though not known for coining terms like MN Srinivas' "Sanskritisation", Singh had unique skills to synthesise and connect. With a musical flow, in one class he connected Louis Dumont, Gunnar Myrdal, AK Saran, Romila Thapar and Leo Tolstoy. He also kept himself up-to-date with new knowledge in an age not yet of the internet. For a term paper I wrote for his course he directed me to read Ernest Gellner's Postmodernism, Reason and Religion, published only two years earlier.

What struck me was that Singh also had an ironic streak that enabled him to laugh at himself. Once he narrated his experience of visiting a university abroad: Finding his writings difficult to understand, a colleague there gave him writing manuals. Having read them, Singh shared his new writing with that colleague who remarked, "This is more complicated than the earlier one". Right at that moment, Singh almost burst into laughter.

Leaving aside the issue of his difficult prose, I want readers to know troubling aspects of Singh's thoughts as a scholar. This is critical to understand India's political future no less than its present and past.

***

The 'virus' in Indian society

After his demise, Singh's Modernisation of Indian Tradition (MOIT) was correctly described as 'best selling' and 'sought-after among civil service aspirants,' though calling it 'path breaking' and a 'magnum opus' is to go overboard. MOIT integrated the existing frameworks or arguments rather than make its own. This integration was remarkable. But MOIT was also unremarkable: an antagonism toward Islam and Muslims pervaded it. That it has not been spotted or publicly articulated is surprising.

With its objective to explain 'the causation of social change¦both from within and without,' MOIT treated Muslims as alien to India. Using the terms 'orthogenetic' and 'heterogenetic' for internal and external changes respectively, Singh branded Islam as heterogenetic. He presented his integrated paradigm, the book's core, in a schema (see table below) where he portrayed Islam as an outsider. Importantly, Singh's terminological choice was not innocent. In the Oxford English Dictionary, heterogenetic has two meanings. In philosophy, it means, 'relating to external origination'. In medicine, it refers to disease, 'infection from outside the body.'