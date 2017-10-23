Cristiano Ronaldo wins 'The Best FIFA Men's Player' award

London [UK], October 24 (ANI): Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo won 'The Best FIFA Men's Player' award, while Lieke Martens was named best female player and Oliver Giroud won best goal here on Monday.

Notably, Ronaldo has beaten Lionel Messi and Neymar to win the trophy, for the second year running, according to ESPN.

The Portugal captain won the inaugural prize last year.

"Thank you a lot to the guys for voting for me," Ronaldo said, while accepting the award. "[I want] to give a mention to Leo and Neymar to be here, Real Madrid supporters, my teammates, my coach, my president --they support me all the year so I have to say thank you to them."

"We are in England for the first time and I win consecutive awards. This is a great moment for me," he added.

Ronaldo, as well as Barcelona star Messi and Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, were named on an initial 24-man list of nominees for the award in August, before the trio was included in the final shortlist last month.

The award ceremony also honoured Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane with 'The Best FIFA Men's Coach' trophy.

Celtic received the FIFA Fan Award for their 360-degree tifo display honouring the 50th anniversary of their European Cup-winning team.

The Fair Play Award went to Slovacko's Francis Kone, who saved the life of Martin Berkovec during a Czech First League game, after the Bohemians goalkeeper was knocked unconscious in a collision with a teammate.

On that note, the 32-year-old footballer had a year that saw him help Madrid to a third Champions League crown in four seasons and a first La Liga title in five years, as well as the FIFA Club World Cup.

Ronaldo scored twice as Madrid beat Juventus 4-1 in the Champions League final, while also finishing top scorer in the competition with 12 goals. (ANI)