Ronaldo Tests COVID Positive While on National Duty for Portugal

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) announced on Tuesday, 13 October.

The Juventus forward has reportedly left Portugal’s squad and returned home after testing positive.

The 35-year-old is the only one to test positive for COVID-19 from the squad, that’s set to play Sweden in a Nations League group game on 14 October.

While Ronaldo is yet to make an official announcement, he shared a post on social media just 17 hours before the announcement, where he was seen with his teammates.

Ronaldo made history in Portugal's 2-0 win over Sweden in September, as the legendary footballer became the first European to score 100 international goals with the first of his two goals in the UEFA Nations League.

(This is a developing story. More to follow.)

