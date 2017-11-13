Cristiano Ronaldo and Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Welcome a Baby Girl

Christiana Ronaldo is not only one of the best football players but also a doting father. And now he has welcomed his fourth child. Real Madrid soccer star Christiano Ronaldo welcomed a baby girl yesterday, 12 November, with girlfriend Georgina. This is Cristiano and Georgina’s first newborn together. They have christened their daughter as Alana Martina. “Alana Martina has just been born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great. We are all very happy,” the happy 32-year-old Ronaldo tweeted on Twitter, posting a photo of himself, Rodriguez, son Cristiano Junior and the new baby. The whole family arrived at the Hospital Quiron Universal in Madrid which is near the Ronaldo’s home earlier on Sunday. The Portuguese player already had revealed about the child as well as the due date which was proposed on the social media around the end of the October.

Here is the tweet:

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nMT4rYc32U — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 12, 2017

Christiano is already a father of twins named Eva and Mateo and seven-year-old Christiano Jr. The twins were born in June. Ronaldo reportedly fathered the twins with a surrogate mother in the USA and Cristiano Jr is from his previous relationship. Ronaldo made his relationship with Georgina public last year. Talking about his girlfriend, Georgina is half-Spanish and half-Argentinian and revealed around August how she was preparing for the birth of a baby while eating a stringent Mediterranean food.

Here are some of the snaps of Christiano with his kids:









The news of the baby girl came in just a few hours after the TV reality star claimed that Ronaldo cheated on his pregnant girlfriend with her. Natacha Rodrigues who is an aspiring model told The Sun “I knew he had a girlfriend but we became friends, there was trust between us, a bond. He was a lovely person and after messaging for so long it was amazing to be with him. Our night together was special but afterwards, I told him I was going on a Portuguese reality show and he told me not to do it. By the time, I came out he’d blocked me. Now I think he just used me for sex. I don’t have regrets because being with him was like a dream come true but I feel betrayed.”

Apparently, Ronaldo is known for keeping his private life off the media radar but Rodriguez, who is a model by profession, confirmed about her pregnancy on social networking site Instagram just weeks after the twins were born. She also opened up to a Spanish magazine named iHola about what matters her most and showed off her then baby bump during the photoshoot. Any thoughts? Sound off in the comments below.