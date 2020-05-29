A Crisis, A Coup & A Few Cameos: How Opposition Scored in Modi 2.0

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes the first year of his second term in office, India also completes its sixth straight year without a formal leader of the Opposition. Like 2014, the Congress failed to win more than 54 seats that are required to stake claim for the Leader of Opposition’s position in the Lok Sabha.

The vacuum became even more pronounced when Rahul Gandhi – the de-facto leader of the Opposition during much of Modi’s first term – resigned as Congress president in July 2019.

If surveys are to be believed, the Opposition enjoys little credibility in the eyes of the Indian public, as compared to the Modi government.

According to CVoter’s credibility survey conducted in May 2020:

"“19.4 percent respondents said that they had a ‘lot of trust’ on Opposition parties and 31.7 percent said that they have ‘some trust’ while 38.2 percent said they had ‘no trust at all’”."

The central government fares much better, with 68.8 percent expressing “a lot of trust”, 19.5 saying they have “some trust” and just 8.6 percent with “no trust at all”.

Despite this, the last one year has been far from smooth from PM Modi. And not having one Opposition figure has helped several political actors take on the government at different points of time. There have been two dimensions to the Opposition against Modi: in Parliament and outside it.

Let’s look at both.

Opposition in Parliament

The BJP began bulldozing its way in the Lok Sabha right from the onset, beginning with the swearing-in ceremony itself, during which BJP lawmakers heckled Opposition MPs. In particular, they targeted Muslim MPs and those belonging to strong regional parties like Trinamool Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, heckling their oath-taking with “Jai Shri Ram” and “Vande Mataram”.

However, the Opposition didn’t take this lying down and gave it back to the BJP with slogans of their own.

TMC’s Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar outshouted BJP’s Jai Shri Ram with her “Jai Maa Kaali”, AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi responded with “Jai Hind, Jai Bhim, Allahu Akbar”.

Samajwadi Party’s Shafiqur Rehman Barq and ST Hasan responded to the heckling with a polite “Constitution Zindabad” and “Hindustan Zindabad” respectively.

This set the tone for what followed during Modi’s first year in office – the BJP tried its best to bulldoze its way through, at times successfully, but the Opposition put up a fight when the government least expected it.

Another such moment was during the motion of thanks on the President’s address. TMC MP Mahua Moitra took everyone by surprise during her maiden speech, in which she laid down the “seven stages of fascism” and accused the government of “fake patriotism”.

However, unlike Modi’s first term – in which the Opposition managed to push the government on the backfoot on legislations like the Land Acquisition amendment and the Triple Talaq Bill – the brute majority helped BJP ram through a number of key Bills in its second term. This includes the Triple Talaq Act, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, the Citizenship Amendment Act, and the UAPA Amendment.

The Opposition just couldn’t match the BJP’ s floor management even in a Bill like Triple Talaq, in which the numbers weren’t in the government’s favour in the Upper House.

In some legislations such as the UAPA Amendment and the NIA Bill, the largest Opposition party – the Congress – ended up supporting the government.

One Opposition voice who stood against the BJP on every key Bill was four-time MP from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi. Mixing his knowledge of law with fiery oratory, Owaisi’s speeches were often the highlight of a losing Opposition battle in the Lok Sabha on several issues, especially those concerning minorities. The manner in which he tore the draft of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the House, was seen as representing the anger of crores of Indian Muslims.

Two other parties which remained consistent in their Opposition to the government in key legislations were the DMK and the Left.

The Congress proved to be far more effective in the Rajya Sabha, with top leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, Jairam Ramesh and Digvijaya Singh leading the charge on several key issues. Another MP who made an impact was Viplove Thakur from Himachal Pradesh.

