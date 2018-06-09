'Criminal Minds' stars defend FBI

Los Angeles, June 9 (IANS) "Criminal Minds" stars Joe Mantegna and Kirsten Vangsness say they have profound respect for FBI agents amid a fraught political climate.

They spoke about FBI agents in a podcast by hollywoodlife.com.

"The integrity is palpable," Vangsness said when asked about visits from real FBI agents to the set.

"I mean, smart and strong, the gun show, just the musculature on these people, and just to hear them talk about experiences that they've gone through and things that they've accomplished and what they've given of their life is extraordinarily brave."

Vangsness said it upsets her when she sees their reputations tarnished by critics.

"They actually look exactly like superheroes

We're lucky to play them, but they're really incredible people. It actually, it's gotten my hackles up when I hear them getting a hard time."

Mantegna said that in Los Angeles alone the FBI holds a yearly event where they honour agents who died doing their jobs.

"You go to a ceremony like that, and they literally take the time where they ring a bell

and they read off the names of every FBI agent that's been killed in the line of duty since its inception. They take that very seriously, and you start to realise some of these people have given their lives to try to keep us safe."

"Criminal Minds" airs in India on AXN.

--IANS

sug/rb/vm