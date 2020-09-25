Crimes Against Women: Posters of Guilty to Be Displayed in UP

Eve-teasers, those guilty of crime against women and habitual offenders in cases of sex-related crimes will now find their posters on road crossings in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the government spokesperson, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to launch 'Operation Durachari' to check crime against women.

“The Chief Minister has directed that women police personnel should be asked to take firm action against such offenders and their photographs should be pasted on crossings in order to name and shame them,” the spokesperson said.

The CM further said that people should know who are the persons who are vitiating the atmosphere in society and indulging in crime against women.

He further said that in case any incident related to crime against women takes place, the beat in-charge, chowki in-charge, station officer and the circle officer would be held responsible.

The CM also ordered that anti-Romeo squads should be further activated and strengthened so that the strategy to check crime against women becomes increasingly effective.

It may be recalled that the Yogi Adityanath government had pasted photographs of anti-CAA protesters on crossings in Lucknow in an attempt to name and shame them just before the national lockdown was announced.

