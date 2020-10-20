Crime rate in Andhra Pradesh in 2019 per 1 lakh population lower than national average: AP DGP

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): The crime rate in Andhra Pradesh in 2019 per 1 lakh population was lower than the national average, said DGP Gautam Sawang on Tuesday.

He said while the crime rate in India per one lakh population was 241.2, it was 227.9 in Andhra Pradesh.

State DGP Gautam Sawang said that the crime rate in Andhra Pradesh was higher than the national average in previous two years. The NCRB data proved that the law and order situation in the state is better than in 2017 and 2018. The DGP appealed to observe the NCRB statistics, and not to believe in the propaganda against Andhra Pradesh police.

DGP Gautam Sawang gave statistics regarding various crimes in past four years. He said that special care is being taken on woman safety that is why the number of cases registered is better this year.

In the wake of corona pandemic, the police worked as frontline warriors, appreciated the DGP. However, he said that 131 police personnel lost their lives due to coronavirus pandemic. In order to provide financial security to the families of police personnel, the AP police department started enrolling of life insurance policies for entire police force in the state at a nominal premium of Rs 12 per annum. This drive will continue for almost 10 days. SBI is acting as the agency for this insurance scheme designed by the Government of India.

Sawang said that this is first time that entire police force of a state is being provided insurance policy at a nominal price.

He said that after the Antarvedi temple related offence, there was much uproar. After that 57,270 religious places were geotagged and are being alerted. However, the number of temple related offences are almost the same number in the past five years, he explained.

After the state govt passing Disha Act and trying to get central nod, special focus on crime against women is being observed. Women are coming forward to complain, which is a good sign.

The DGP expressed satisfaction that the AP Police Seva mobile app is providing 87 services. This is first of its kind in India, he claimed. More than 80,000 people have downloaded the app and are availing services, he said. This is a step towards democratic policing.

AP police are using technology to bring change and provide services transparently, he said. For example, people can access the FIRs through the mobile app. (ANI)