Cricketers shouldn't complain about tight schedule, says Rohit

Colombo, Sep 15 (IANS) Ahead of the long international season, India vice captain Rohit Sharma reckons cricketers shouldnt complain about burnouts because they have short career spans.

The opening batsman also said that players have to make most of the time given to them.

India will face Australia in a five-match One Day International (ODI) series and two Twenty20 International (T20I) matches starting on September 17 in Chennai.

Soon after that, they will take on New Zealand and Sri Lanka at home, before travelling to South Africa.

"Cricketers have limited careers. We cannot play until the (age of) 60, 70. We have to make the most of the time we have. There can't be excuses of burnout, tight match schedule and so on," Rohit was quoted as saying by International Cricket Council's (ICC) website on Thursday.

"We are all used to tight schedules. It is not happening now, it has been happening for a while now. We all understand how to take care of our bodies and there are specialists (physios/trainers) to help us out," he added.

"Because of the schedules, you see a lot of rotation happening. Whenever we play a series we have to make sure that the guys are 100 per cent fit and the trainers take care of that," he added.

Coming back from a knee injury, the Mumbai batsman said he wants to play as much as he can.

"I am coming back from an injury. I don't see myself doing that (taking a break), I want to play as much as possible. Whenever I get the opportunity I want to be there on the field," Rohit said.

