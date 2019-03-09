Cricketers arrive in style at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's wedding ceremony

Akash Ambani, son of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, is getting married to his childhood friend and fiancee Shloka Mehta. The grand wedding ceremony is organised at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Sachin Tendulkar with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh with his family are reached at the ceremony to extend their wishes. Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, Ajinkya Rahane and former Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardene are also reached at the ceremony.