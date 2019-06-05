Cricketer Yusuf Pathan greets people after offering namaz on Eid-ul-Fitr

Cricketer Yusuf Pathan greeted people after offering namaz at Taif Masjid in Gujarat's Vadodara on Wednesday. While speaking to ANI, Pathan said, "Wishing Eid to all of you. In World Cup India will play and perform well." Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, is being celebrated across the country today. Eid-ul-Fitr is the most important festival in the Islamic calendar and was started by the Prophet Muhammad.