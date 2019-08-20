Cricketer Sreesanth expresses gratitude to BCCI, SC for reducing life ban to 7 years

Indian pacer S Sreesanth's life-time ban has been reduced to seven years by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Sreesanth has already been facing a ban from almost a period of six years now, which bars him from playing cricket or participating in any event, with which the BCCI is directly or indirectly associated. Sreesanth was banned by the BCCI for a lifetime in August 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan for indulging in alleged spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that year. While speaking on the decision, cricketer S Sreesanth said, "God has been extremely kind. It was a struggling phase. Thank you to each and every individual who supported me. Thanks to BCCI, Supreme Court, Ombudsman DK Jain for giving me an opportunity." According to the cricketer he has a roadmap ready for his upcoming projects and his cricket life.