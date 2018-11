Women in blue are coming out of their closet and giving a good competition to the men in blue. Mithali Raj, a run machine for Indian women cricket team has created a record of sorts. She has surpassed India's Rohit Sharma's record to become the highest run-scorer for India in T 20 cricket. With 2232 runs, Mithali now sits on the top of the list of most runs for India both men and women.