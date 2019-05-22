Cricket WC 2019: Indian Team leaves for England from Mumbai airport

The Indian cricket team on late Tuesday night departed for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 which will be held in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14. The 15-member squad boarded the flight from Mumbai after sweating for more than a month in IPL which had concluded on May 12. India will play South Africa in its first game at the world tournament on June 05. It will also play two warm-up matches with New Zealand and Bangladesh on May 25 and 28 respectively. India's 15-member squad is Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Lokesh Rahul (WK), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal.